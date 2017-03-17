Friday 17 March 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Contactless overtakes traditional card payments in Hungary

    Contactless payments accounted for more than half of all transactions made with payment cards in Hungary in 2016, the country’s central bank says. “Whereas in 2015 contactless payments accounted for 30% of payments, in 2016 more than half (51%) of payments were conducted with the new technology,” says Magyar Nemzeti Bank. Nearly 63% of payment cards and more than three quarters of POS terminals now allow contactless payments in Hungary.

