    US Bank adds Visa corporate cards for mobile payments

    US Bank customers can now add their Visa Corporate Travel Card to Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay. “This new functionality allows commercial cardholders to conveniently and securely pay on the go with compatible devices, making US Bank the first financial institution to offer a mobile payment solution for Visa corporate card transactions,” the bank says. Select US Bank customers can make use of the function now, with a “wider launch to all commercial clients” coming in the spring.

    Published • Last updated 21 March 2017, 14:43

