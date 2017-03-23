Esso customers get mobile payments and rewards at 1,000 Canadian gas stations

Motorists across Canada can now pay for fuel and car washes as well as accumulate loyalty rewards using a mobile payment service that is being rolled out by fuel retailer Imperial Oil to 1,000 Esso-branded gas stations nationwide.

The roll out of the Speedpass+ mobile app in Canada follows its launch across the US in February 2016 by Esso and Imperial parent company ExxonMobil.

“Customers can easily and securely authorise a pump for payment through the use of cloud-based technology, which does not require waving or tapping a smartphone at a pump or payment device,” Imperial says.

“The Speedpass+ mobile payment app is available as a free download for iPhone and Android devices and may be linked to major credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard and American Express, as well as Esso Gift Cards, giving customers options in how to pay. In addition, customers can obtain receipts by email, at the pump, or both.”

“Once you have registered and onboarded at least one payment card, open the Speedpass+ app and select Pay for Fuel,” the company adds. “Then, complete the simple transaction process on your smartphone.”

A video gives an overview of how the service works:

“Imperial is dedicated to making the fueling experience convenient and rewarding for customers across Canada,” says Andrew Mackay, retail fuels manager at Imperial. “With the national roll out of the Speedpass+ app, Imperial is the first major fuels retailer in Canada to offer a fast, easy and secure mobile payment option that enables Esso customers to save time at the pump, while easily accumulating loyalty points.

“This combination distinguishes the Speedpass+ app as the next generation of customer payment and loyalty programming for the Canadian retail fuel industry.”