Wednesday 29 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    Android Pay to launch in Korea in May?

    News in brief

    Android Pay will launch in Korea in May with support from Shinhan Card, Hyundai Card, Lotte Card and Hana Card, according to ETNews. “The release target was set in May,” the publication reports. “The card companies will sign the contract soon after the internal review.” Reports that Android Pay was heading to Korea emerged in February 2017.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 27 March 2017, 16:18

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , Trials and live services:

    More headlines...

     
     