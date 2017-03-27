Android Pay to launch in Korea in May?

Android Pay will launch in Korea in May with support from Shinhan Card, Hyundai Card, Lotte Card and Hana Card, according to ETNews. “The release target was set in May,” the publication reports. “The card companies will sign the contract soon after the internal review.” Reports that Android Pay was heading to Korea emerged in February 2017.
