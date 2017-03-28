Wells Fargo to add NFC mobile withdrawals to ATMs later this year

Customers of US bank Wells Fargo will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs using an NFC-based mobile payments service such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay when the bank rolls out an upgrade across the US “later this year”.

“When this feature is live, a customer will be able to initiate a transaction by signing into a leading mobile wallet — Wells Fargo Wallet, Apple Pay, Android Pay or Samsung Pay — and holding the phone near an NFC-enabled ATM terminal,” Wells Fargo says.

“Once authenticated, the customer will input their debit or ATM card PIN and complete their transaction. More than 40% — more than 5,000 — of Wells Fargo ATMs are currently NFC-enabled.”

The announcement follows the roll out of a One-Time Access Code feature that enables the bank’s customers to withdraw cash using an eight-digit token and their debit or ATM card PIN number at 13,000 ATMs.

“Customers first log into the Wells Fargo mobile app, select Card-Free ATM access under Account Services, and request a one-time-use, 8-digit access code,” the bank says. “Upon arriving at the ATM, he or she simply enters the code and their debit or ATM card PIN, then proceeds to the main menu to perform their transaction.”

A video shows how the One-Time Access Code feature works:

Reports that Wells Fargo was working on adding mobile withdrawals at the ATM first surfaced in December 2015. The bank added NFC payments to its mobile banking app in May last year.

“Every time a customer walks up to an ATM or into a branch, chances are they’re carrying a phone and we believe the real power of mobile is the ability to enhance the customer experience at our ATMs and branches,” says Jonathan Velline, head of branch and ATM banking. “We’re excited to provide our customers with more ways to conveniently and securely make ATM transactions.”