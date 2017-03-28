Wednesday 29 March 2017 | RSS

 
    Apple Pay to launch in Taiwan on March 29?

    Apple Pay will launch in Taiwan on March 29 with support from Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, E Sun Commercial Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan, according to Focus Taiwan. The company unveiled its plans to launch the mobile payment service in Taiwan in February 2017, when Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the number of Apple Pay users has more than tripled over the past year.

