Apple Pay in-store adoption is “growing nicely”

    Apple Pay adoption at the point of sale is “growing nicely” and is “in-line with growth among other digital payment players” such as Google and Samsung, long-time Apple analyst Gene Munster reveals. “We believe that users are activating Apple Pay on about 30% of new iPhones,” the analyst, who has moved to Loup Ventures from Piper Jaffray, writes in a research note. “In total, we estimate that 13% of the 680m iPhones in use today have activated Apple Pay.”

