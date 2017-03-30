Friday 31 March 2017 | RSS

 
    News in brief

    Masterpass QR expands to merchants across Sub-Saharan Africa

    More than 250,000 micro and small businesses across 11 markets in Sub-Saharan Africa will soon be able to accept in-store mobile payments through Mastercard’s Masterpass QR service. Mastercard has partnered with merchant service provider Kopo Kopo and Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) to roll out the service over the next five years. MasterpassQR is also being rolled out to 150,000 merchants in Kenya.

