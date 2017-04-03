Samsung Pay expands on online payments plan

Samsung Pay will be available for online payments at “hundreds of thousands of merchants around the world” where Visa Checkout is accepted later this year. The news follows an announcement by the company’s Justin Denison at Samsung Unpacked 2017 last week that the service was heading online through “strategic partnerships”.

“Samsung Pay’s simple, secure checkout experience using fingerprint authentication gives users a more streamlined online shopping experience, eliminating the lengthy process of adding their payment card data, billing or shipping details each time they shop,” Samsung says.

“Users with fingerprint authentication-enabled Samsung devices will be able to click the Visa Checkout/Samsung Pay co-branded button and touch the fingerprint sensor and the payment will proceed instantly, without needing to enter a username and password for each purchase.”

“We are very excited to be working with Visa to offer simple, fast and secure checkout experiences to millions of Samsung Pay users on their mobile devices or desktop,” says Injong Rhee, CTO of the mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Pay is available in a total of 12 global markets including South Korea, the US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia and, most recently, India. Apple Pay introduced payments on the web in September 2016.