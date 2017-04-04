Amazon customers get in-store cash deposits to fund online payments

Amazon customers across the US can now top up their Amazon balance using cash at “thousands of participating convenience, grocery and drug stores” by showing a printed barcode or a barcode on their mobile device to the cashier. They will then be able to use the funds to make online purchases at Amazon.

Amazon Cash is currently available at participating retailers including CVS Pharmacy, Speedway, Sheetz, Kum & Go, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare Supermarkets and VG’s Grocery with “more retailers coming soon”.

“To use, visit a participating store, show the cashier your barcode to scan and then pay the amount you want to add to your Amazon balance,” Amazon says. “It’s simple, quick and there are no fees. Your Amazon balance can be used to shop for millions of eligible physical products and digital content.

“You can only add an amount between $15 and $500 in a single Amazon Cash transaction — daily limits also apply and may vary by retailer. Funds are available immediately after the cashier hands you a receipt for your transaction. You will only need one Amazon Cash barcode linked to your account.

“This barcode can be used every time you want to use Amazon Cash and there is no need to generate a new code each time. When you generate your barcode on your smartphone, you have the option to save it to your digital wallet (for iOS users) or add a shortcut to your home screen (for Android users).”

Credit offer

For a limited time, Amazon customers who add $50 or more to their Amazon balance using Amazon Cash can earn $10 digital credit towards select digital categories.

“After you add $50 or more to your Amazon balance using Amazon Cash, you will receive an email confirming that your $10 digital credit has automatically been added to your Amazon account,” Amazon says. “To use your credit, simply purchase an eligible product from one of the following digital categories — Appstore, Kindle books, digital video, digital music, digital software and digital video games.

“Your discount will automatically be applied at checkout. This is a limited time offer, one per Amazon customer account. The promotional credit expires on June 30, 2017.”