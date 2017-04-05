WhatsApp to launch UPI-based payments in India?

Messaging app WhatsApp is exploring India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform “among other payment modes” for launching a P2P mobile payment service in the country. “For WhatsApp, which has 200m users in India, integrating UPI instead of building its own wallet would likely be a better option given the stricter guidelines for wallets put out by the Reserve Bank of India,” Economic Times reports.
