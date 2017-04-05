Deutsche Bank customers get HCE mobile payments

News in brief

Customers of Deutsche Bank in Germany can now make host card emulation (HCE) based mobile payments using their Mastercard credit or debit card through the bank’s Deutsche Bank Mobile app. “Customers who have the app loaded on their Android smartphone (version 4.4 and above) can make cashless payments worldwide at 6m Mastercard acceptance points,” Deutsche Bank says. The bank has approximately 300,000 customers with a Mastercard and an Android smartphone.