Friday 7 April 2017 | RSS

 
    Feedback
     
     

    Explore:

     

    News in brief

    PayPal and Visa extend payments deal to Asia Pacific

    News in brief

    PayPal users across Asia Pacific will soon be able to make in-store NFC mobile payments in all Visa supporting locations, following an announcement by PayPal and Visa that they are to expand their US payments agreement to the region. The move will see PayPal making use of the Visa Digital Enablement Program (VDEP) to tokenize payments made in-store by its customers on a mobile phone or connected device.

    Filed by Email Rian Boden nfcworld.com Published • Last updated 6 April 2017, 10:53

    LEARN MORE — Topics: , , , , , , ,

    More headlines...

     
     