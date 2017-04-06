PayPal users across Asia Pacific will soon be able to make in-store NFC mobile payments in all Visa supporting locations, following an announcement by PayPal and Visa that they are to expand their US payments agreement to the region. The move will see PayPal making use of the Visa Digital Enablement Program (VDEP) to tokenize payments made in-store by its customers on a mobile phone or connected device.
- Consumers get chance to win prizes at the point of sale
- PayPal and Visa extend payments deal to Asia Pacific
- Deutsche Bank customers get HCE mobile payments
- WhatsApp to launch UPI-based payments in India?
- Low uptake of SIM-based mobile payments leads to decrease in NFC SIM shipments in 2016