    HSBC adds Apple Pay in Australia

    HSBC has become the latest bank in Australia to add support for Apple Pay. “Apple Pay is now available with all HSBC credit cards,” the bank says, and customers will be able to “enjoy the same rewards and privileges” as they do with their physical card. Four of the country’s largest banks have delayed offering support for Apple Pay, following their fight to gain access to the NFC technology within iPhone handsets. A total of 50 Australian financial institutions now offer support for Apple Pay.

