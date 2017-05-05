Samsung Pay previews in Taiwan

Samsung Pay has launched in pilot in Taiwan ahead of an official roll-out expected on 23 May. The service will be supported by seven banks in Taiwan including Citibank, Standard Chartered, Cathay United Bank, E.Sun Bank, Taishin International Bank, Taipei Fubon Bank and Union Bank of Taiwan, according to Taiwan News. Samsung Pay received approval to do business in the country from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) in November 2016.
