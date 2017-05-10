One in four banks find it difficult to verify the identity of online banking customers — Kaspersky Lab — “According to the research, in 2016, 30% of banks have had security incidents affecting banking services delivered via the internet — with phishing against customers, and using customer credentials for fraudulent activities, as the top contributing factor leading to the attacks.”
- Say hello to Spotify Codes
- One in four banks find it difficult to verify the identity of online banking customers
- With Echo Show, Amazon seizes the lead in the race to artificial intelligence
- Alipay expands presence to North America
- UK consumers want at least three security steps to secure bank accounts
- Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP