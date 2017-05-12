American Express brings the card member experience to the connected home with launch of the Amex skill for Amazon Alexa

By Grace Phelps nfcworld.com

American Express brings the card member experience to the connected home with launch of the Amex skill for Amazon Alexa — American Express — “By linking their online American Express account to the Amex skill, eligible card members with an Alexa-enabled device can check their account balance, review recent charges, make a payment and more through voice commands. The Amex skill for Alexa also connects with the Amex Offers ecosystem, enabling card members to browse certain available limited-time offers and add offers to their eligible cards.”

