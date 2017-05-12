Burger King seeks edge over McDonald’s in mobile payment battle

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Burger King seeks edge over McDonald’s in mobile payment battle — Bloomberg — “The chain has been testing mobile payment technology in the Miami area since December and is looking to introduce it more broadly soon, according to Jose Cil, Burger King’s president. That will set the stage for a national rollout within months.”

Explore: Burger King, McDonald's

Learn more: , ,

Territory: