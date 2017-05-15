Contactless retail payments to exceed $1 trillion in transaction value by 2019 — Juniper Research — “The global value of contactless transactions made via payment cards, mobile and wearables will reach $1.3 trillion by 2019, more than doubling from an estimated $590 billion in 2017 … contactless card levels will continue to dominate transaction values, accounting for 80% of total contactless transactions in 2019.”