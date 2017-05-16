In cashless Sweden, even God now takes collection via an app

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

In cashless Sweden, even God now takes collection via an app — Bloomberg — “A growing number of Swedish parishes have started taking donations via mobile apps… Most of the country’s bank branches have stopped handling cash; some shops and museums now only accept plastic; and even Stockholm’s homeless have started accepting cards as payment for their magazine.”

Learn more: , , , , , , ,

Territory: