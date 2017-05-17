Mastercard is becoming the ticket to ride in more than 80 global cities

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Mastercard is becoming the ticket to ride in more than 80 global cities — Mastercard — “With a Mastercard in their wallet, more and more people have a go-to transit pass for the city they’re in,” said Ian Slater, senior vice president, enterprise partnerships, Mastercard. “In today’s connected world, having to figure out a new ticketing system every time people visit a new city is the opposite of a seamless experience.”

Explore: Mastercard

Learn more: , , ,