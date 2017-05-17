Safaricom, Vodacom deal clears the path for M-Pesa growth

By Grace Phelps nfcworld.com

Safaricom, Vodacom deal clears the path for M-Pesa growth — Business Daily Africa — “The African subsidiary of British multinational Vodafone is set to take over 35 per cent ownership of Safaricom in a share swap deal that could pave the way for a more rapid spread of M-Pesa across the continent.”

Explore: Business Daily Africa, Safaricom, Vodacom, Vodafone

Learn more: , , ,