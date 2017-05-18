Android O will focus on ‘vitals’ like battery life and speed, first beta launches today

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Android O will focus on ‘vitals’ like battery life and speed, first beta launches today — The Verge — “For security, Google is introducing a new feature called Google Play Protect. Google already scans apps in the Play Store to make sure they aren’t malicious, but now it’s going to make that more visible by showing that your phone’s apps have recently been scanned when you’re in the Store.”

