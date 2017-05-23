Hyundai’s Contactless Car launches at London’s King’s Cross station

Double Olympic champion and professional boxer Nicola Adams and TV presenter Jake Humphrey have unveiled car manufacturer Hyundai’s Contactless Car at London’s King’s Cross station, allowing passersby to donate to the Stand Up To Cancer charity with a tap of their contactless card or NFC mobile phone.

The vehicle was unveiled earlier this month and features five contactless donation points. It is being hosted in a specially built boxing ring inside King’s Cross station, before being driven across the UK to appear at a number of Hyundai and Stand Up To Cancer events between May and November 2017.

“We’re taking this world-first contactless Hyundai to the people of the UK, starting here in King’s Cross, so now playing your part in the fight against cancer is just one tap away,” says Nicola Adams.