Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Carnival Corporation to offer Alipay payment services onboard its fleet in Asia — Carnival Corporation — “Carnival Corporation’s first and largest brand in China – Costa Cruises – will give passengers the option to use their existing Alipay accounts as a payment method for cabin folios. All onboard spending – including shopping, activities, excursions, food and drinks – will be added to each guest’s cabin folio as the purchase is made.”

Explore: Alipay, Carnival Corporation, Costa Cruises

