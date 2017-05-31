Zain signs MoU with Mastercard to boost digital payment services in Jordan

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Zain signs MoU with Mastercard to boost digital payment services in Jordan — Mastercard — “Zain has been approved to issue Mastercard prepaid cards linked to the Zain Cash mobile wallet to provide subscribers with the advantage of obtaining and utilizing the card locally and globally through a network of more than 50 million points of sale… as well as the possibility of shopping online and using it on the ATM network.”

