Zain signs MoU with Mastercard to boost digital payment services in Jordan — Mastercard — “Zain has been approved to issue Mastercard prepaid cards linked to the Zain Cash mobile wallet to provide subscribers with the advantage of obtaining and utilizing the card locally and globally through a network of more than 50 million points of sale… as well as the possibility of shopping online and using it on the ATM network.”
- Belgium gets mobile ID platform that will be supported on all SIM cards across the country
- Crédit Agricole adds HCE mobile payments in France through Dejamobile
- Makati launches digital payments card for gov’t transactions, purchases
- Barclaycard trials shopping app that lets customers use their smartphone as ‘pocket checkout’