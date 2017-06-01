7 in 10 mobile payment users cite security concerns: report — Yonhap News — “Nearly seven out of 10 South Koreans using mobile payment services cited security concerns… According to the report by market researcher DMC Media, 68.8% of the users were satisfied with using financial services via mobile platforms… 88% of the adults had used some sort of mobile payment tool in the past six months, up 8.8% from a survey conducted a year earlier.”
- LG Pay goes live in Korea with Wireless Magnetic Communication technology
- Using your gait to power and secure devices
- MTS adds NFC mobile payments, offers and loyalty to Money Wallet
- Discover enhances customer service with in-app messaging
- Android Pay goes live in Taiwan with CTBC and First Bank