JetBlue to launch first-of-its-kind self-boarding program using facial recognition — JetBlue — “JetBlue today announced it will collaborate with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and SITA to test a new paperless and deviceless self-boarding process as part of ongoing trials to implement a biometric exit process in the future. Customers who opt-in can put away boarding passes and devices – a quick photo match at the gate verifies customers to board.”
- LG Pay goes live in Korea with Wireless Magnetic Communication technology
- Using your gait to power and secure devices
- MTS adds NFC mobile payments, offers and loyalty to Money Wallet
- Discover enhances customer service with in-app messaging
- Android Pay goes live in Taiwan with CTBC and First Bank