The iPhone’s camera app can now read QR codes

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

The iPhone’s camera app can now read QR codes — Techcrunch — “According to some reports on Twitter, QR codes in the U.S. are about to get a second chance, because the first iOS 11 beta has the ability to read QR codes via the native camera app. That means any iPhone users will be able to open their camera, point it at a QR code, and receive a prompt to follow a URL.”

