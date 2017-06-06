Samsung Pay adds Bixby voice-controlled banking in South Korea

Samsung Pay users across South Korea can now use the Bixby artificial intelligence feature in Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus handsets to conduct transactions with their voice, including completing peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers and finding out their account balance.

The user will need to authenticate the action with a fingerprint or iris scan through Samsung Pass before completion, Samsung explains. The function is available for customers with bank cards issued by Samsung Pay supporting banks including Woori Bank, Shinhan Bank and KEB Hana Bank.

Bixby was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus devices in March this year. The function was integrated into Samsung services at launch, including camera, contacts, gallery, messages and settings.