Banco Bradesco customers get mobile-only banking

Customers of Brazil’s Banco Bradesco can now open new accounts, send money, split payments with friends, keep track of their spending and manage their finances directly on their mobile phones using a new digital platform that the bank has launched with the aim of introducing a “more intuitive and transparent experience to younger, hyper-connected customers”.

“Next is a key element of Bradesco’s digital strategy,” the bank says. “Bradesco is planning to continuously improve the experience by introducing additional features in the future.” The Next app is available for iOS and Android devices and is being powered by technology provider Capco.