World’s first car made from bio composites makes global debut

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

World’s first car made from bio composites makes global debut — Plastics Today — “To complement Lina’s sustainability, she is equipped with several high-tech features. For example, near field communication (NFC) technology implemented in her doors is used to detect and recognize different users, making the vehicle highly suited for car-sharing platforms.”

