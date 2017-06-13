Nets rolls out preventative fraud service to protect online consumers across the Nordics

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Nets rolls out preventative fraud service to protect online consumers across the Nordics — Nets — “The service is designed to mitigate two high growth instances of online fraud: ‘too good to be true’ clickbait offers and unsolicited direct debits, and works by continuously analysing data collected from card disputes to proactively identify and block transaction requests between consumers and fraudulent merchants.”

