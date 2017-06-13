Nets rolls out preventative fraud service to protect online consumers across the Nordics — Nets — “The service is designed to mitigate two high growth instances of online fraud: ‘too good to be true’ clickbait offers and unsolicited direct debits, and works by continuously analysing data collected from card disputes to proactively identify and block transaction requests between consumers and fraudulent merchants.”
- Target to combine offers with mobile payments to create a “one-stop shop” for customers
- Android Pay to debut in August in Korea
- Visa to roll out cashless experience at the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017
- Rise of the technophobe – education key to tech adoption, says HSBC
- SingPost to add 50,000 NFC tags to delivery and collection points for greater operational efficiency