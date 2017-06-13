More than 22bn secure elements shipped with GlobalPlatform technology

Some 41% of all secure elements deployed globally between 2010 and 2016 were based on GlobalPlatform specifications, totalling 22.018bn, the standards body has revealed.

“One of the key drivers behind the ongoing adoption of GlobalPlatform specifications is the development and relatively fast adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which are increasingly becoming a platform for DDoS attacks and other breaches,” says GlobalPlatform’s technical director Gil Bernabeu.

GlobalPlatform technology is implemented across a wide range of markets globally including payments, telecoms, transportation, automotive, smart cities, smart home, utilities, healthcare, premium content, government and enterprise ID.