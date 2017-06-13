Target to combine offers with mobile payments to create a “one-stop shop” for customers

Customers of US retail giant Target will soon be able to redeem offers and make in-store payments using a single service on their mobile phone, as the chain announces plans to fully integrate its Cartwheel offers app into its main Target mobile app to enable a “one-stop shop”.

The Cartwheel app currently allows users to redeem offers at the checkout with the scan of a barcode. Its integration with the company’s main app has already begun and users can now “access Cartwheel deals with the Target app”, with the mobile payments service to be added “later”.

“That means guests will have one place where they can map out their store trips, snag great Cartwheel deals on in-store purchases, check out Target’s store and online assortments and, of course, make online purchases,” the retailer’s vice president of digital product Sean Murphy explains.

“On top of the convenience of a one-stop-shop app, we’re already working on new ways the app can save guests time and money. Two examples — the app’s store map will soon show guests their location as they shop and highlight Cartwheel deals nearby.

“Later, we’ll add mobile payment for Target REDcard holders. So, guests can eventually score all their Cartwheel deals and get an additional 5% off everything they buy with their REDcard. All with a quick, easy scan of the app at checkout.”

The company revealed that it would be introducing a mobile payments service to “one or more of its own apps” in January this year.