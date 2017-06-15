Mahindra Comviva and Rambus sign up to Visa’s token service provider

PARTNER NEWS: NFC World partners Mahindra Comviva and Rambus are among the 13 companies that signed up to participate in Visa’s token service provider (TSP) platform earlier this month.

“Mahindra Comviva has built mobile payment services by leveraging Visa’s TSP program to help banks, issuers and other wallet services providers to be able to launch wallets quickly for their consumers, on smartphones, smartwatches and other smart devices, thereby digitising payments for consumers and merchants and increasing ease of use for the consumers,” Mahindra Comviva told NFC World.

“This allows issuers to be able to manage OEM pays and their own wallet through a single solution. Visa, by pre-certifying our solution, makes the process of going live with issuers and wallet providers simpler and faster.”