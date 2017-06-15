Cuscal partners with Samsung Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Cuscal partners with Samsung Pay — Cuscal — “Samsung Electronics Australia today announced a partnership with Cuscal, Australia’s leading independent provider of payment solutions that will enable 38 financial institutions to offer Samsung Pay… Cuscal joins Westpac, Citibank and American Express as Samsung Pay partners.”

