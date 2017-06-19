PayPal chief dismisses Apple Pay challenge

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

PayPal chief dismisses Apple Pay challenge — The Telegraph — “Dan Schulman said the forthcoming Apple Pay Cash service did not have the advantages of PayPal’s peer-to-peer payments services… Mr Schulman suggested it would struggle to gain traction because it is not available on non-Apple devices, unlike PayPal.”

