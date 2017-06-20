New mobile payment option for PNC Bank’s Visa commercial cardholders — PNC Bank — “PNC Bank announced today a new mobile payment option enabling Visa commercial cardholders to use a smartphone or mobile device to make corporate purchases via Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay. PNC is one of the first U.S. banks to enable mobile wallet payments for commercial cards.”
