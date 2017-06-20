Antelop launches HCE SaaS solution to quicken time-to-market for banks

PARTNER NEWS: Antelop Solutions has unveiled a new Mastercard and Visa compatible software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform which allows banks to build HCE-based NFC mobile payments into their own apps more quickly.

“Antelop enables banks to transform their mobile banking app into a true NFC payment app,” says Antelop CEO Nicolas Bruley. “Our new SaaS offer is designed to accelerate time-to-market for banks. It is fully API driven and requires very limited integration on the bank side.”

“Antelop is currently integrating with a European issuer on the Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) on its SaaS HCE cloud platform hosted in a PCI DSS environment,” the company says.

“SaaS will require very limited integration for the banks. We also provide an already secured SDK or a white label app, smoothing the HCE integration into the app of the banks. On the banks’ side, we also provide an SaaS iTSP Hub, helping them to deal with the complexity of the scheme’s TSP APIs.”

Antelop raised €2m (US$2.23m) in funding in 2016 and is led by former senior consultants and technical product managers at Visa. The company’s HCE solution is currently being used to power French bank Crédit Mutuel Arkéa’s NFC payment service, which was launched in February this year.

The company will be showcasing its SaaS platform at the Money20/20 Europe expo in Copenhagen next week. You can find them at booth #A52.