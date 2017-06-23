ABN Amro pilots wearable payments with select customers

A select group of ABN Amro customers has begun piloting payments using NFC-enabled rings supplied by Kerv and smartwatches. The pilot is being run to test the technology ahead of a wider roll out to all customers later this year.

The bank is looking to work with “more partners” on the pilot, which lets customers make payments using funds directly from their bank account.

A video shows a payment being made using the Kerv ring:

“We are testing wearables and how we can connect a wearable to the payment account of the customer,” the bank told NFC World. “We are aiming to go live for regular customers at the end of the year.

“We are testing the Kerv ring at the moment and we are also testing a watch. It will be possible for other wearable suppliers to get their NFC chip certified according to the right security standards monitored by Mastercard to connect it to the payment account.”