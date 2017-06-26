Venmo is testing its own physical debit card

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

Venmo is testing its own physical debit card — Recode — “Venmo has been testing its own version of a physical debit card that would allow people who use its app to make purchases in brick-and-mortar stores using money stored in their Venmo account, according to multiple sources.”

  • Sarah Chambers

    I don’t use Venmo but I use Moneymailme and they also have a phisical debit card in the works. The difference between the two Moneymailme doesn’t have any fees.