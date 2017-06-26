Samsung Pay now supports Discover cards — The Verge — “A customer service representative for Discover confirmed that customers can now add their cards to Samsung Pay. Samsung unveiled its mobile payment system in 2015, and Discover announced at the time that support for the card would come in early 2016. However, that functionality was delayed until now, prompting some complaints from users.”
- Scotiabank adds multi-loyalty programs to mobile banking apps
- Urban Airship analysis of retailers’ mobile wallet coupons and loyalty cards reveals widespread peer-to-peer sharing
- Brewery puts NFC tags in beer coasters in San Diego pub
- Bahrain to launch national e-wallet on July 4
- Square gets green light to take on banks with ‘PIN on glass’ mobile technology