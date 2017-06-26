Brewery puts NFC tags in beer coasters in San Diego pub

Customers of US brewery Amplified Ale Works can now tap their NFC smartphones on beer coasters around the chain’s San Diego brewpub to go to a landing page where they can order Amplified beer online for home delivery.

The company is using technology supplied by Thinfilm to enable the service and allow a “direct mobile connection with consumers through the simple tap of a smartphone”.

“We’re delighted to offer this unique digital experience to our customers and extend enjoyment of our brews from the taproom to the living room,” says Alex Pierson, managing partner for Amplified Ale Works. “The technology is innovative and gives us a way to extend the Amplified brand by way of a new digital marketing channel in a real-world setting.”