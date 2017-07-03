GlobalPlatform simplifies management of privacy-enhanced identity documents — GlobalPlatform — “GlobalPlatform has published its Card Privacy Framework and Privacy-Enhanced ID Configuration. The technology helps governments and identity issuers to enable state of the art privacy and security for smart card based digital identity programs, like e-passports, driving licenses and e-ID documents.”
- Synthetic fingerprints make plastic particles tiny security keys
- Apple Pay purchases trigger donations to US national parks
- Qualcomm and Vivo show off under-display fingerprint tech
- GlobalPlatform simplifies management of privacy-enhanced identity documents
- ACCC to question Apple on Westpac chat app payments ban