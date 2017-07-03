GlobalPlatform simplifies management of privacy-enhanced identity documents

By Rian Boden nfcworld.com

GlobalPlatform simplifies management of privacy-enhanced identity documents — GlobalPlatform — “GlobalPlatform has published its Card Privacy Framework and Privacy-Enhanced ID Configuration. The technology helps governments and identity issuers to enable state of the art privacy and security for smart card based digital identity programs, like e-passports, driving licenses and e-ID documents.”

