Some Macau cash points deserted as face recognition technology kicks in at ATMs — South China Morning Post — “One casino employee, who works near an ATM which previously had long queues, said: “I used to see lots of people lining up at the ATMs before but they have vanished since the new machines were installed. Everyone must have gone looking for those without the cameras.”
