Debit cards overtake cash to become number one payment method in the UK

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Debit cards overtake cash to become number one payment method in the UK — British Retail Consortium — “For the first time the volume of retail purchases made by card now accounts for more than half of all customer transactions, according to the BRC’s latest annual Payments Survey, released today. This has partly been driven by UK customers increasingly using cards for lower value payments.”

