Debit cards overtake cash to become number one payment method in the UK — British Retail Consortium — “For the first time the volume of retail purchases made by card now accounts for more than half of all customer transactions, according to the BRC’s latest annual Payments Survey, released today. This has partly been driven by UK customers increasingly using cards for lower value payments.”
- PayPal now available on App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and more
- Researchers fight fakes with quantum fingerprints that can be checked with a smartphone
- Viewpost survey reveals 80% of Americans support ‘futuristic’ payment technologies and currencies
- Debit cards overtake cash to become number one payment method in the UK
- Google gearing up to enter mobile payments In India by integrating Android Pay with UPI