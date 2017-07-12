PayPal now available on App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and more

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

PayPal now available on App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and more — PayPal — “PayPal’s availability across Apple’s services further expands our vision of providing customers a variety of ways to easily make mobile purchases, such as asking Siri to make a payment using the PayPal app… Once PayPal has been selected, all future purchases with the customer’s Apple ID will be automatically charged to their PayPal account.”

