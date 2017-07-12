PayPal now available on App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and more — PayPal — “PayPal’s availability across Apple’s services further expands our vision of providing customers a variety of ways to easily make mobile purchases, such as asking Siri to make a payment using the PayPal app… Once PayPal has been selected, all future purchases with the customer’s Apple ID will be automatically charged to their PayPal account.”
- PayPal now available on App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and more
- Researchers fight fakes with quantum fingerprints that can be checked with a smartphone
- Viewpost survey reveals 80% of Americans support ‘futuristic’ payment technologies and currencies
- Debit cards overtake cash to become number one payment method in the UK
- Google gearing up to enter mobile payments In India by integrating Android Pay with UPI