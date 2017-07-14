Apple has just weeks to fix its fingerprint problem, says KeyBanc

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple has just weeks to fix its fingerprint problem, says KeyBanc — Barron’s — “Apple is still struggling to put a fingerprint sensor under the glass of its next iPhone, says KeyBanc, and it has until August to fix the problem or else ditch fingerprints on the new device or decide to delay substantially its roll out… Not having the fingerprint sensor, he writes, would not be good, as it might effectively shut out the new phone from things like Apple Pay.”

  • Willam Hugh Murray, CISSP

    Apple Pay does not rely upon the fingerprint reader. It works quite well with the PIN. I do Apple Pay with my Apple Watch. I enter the PIN when I put the Watch on in the morning and I can do Apple Pay all day long.

    My local bank’s app supports both Touch ID, which I use on my iPad, and Eyeprint ID, which I use on my iPhone. No reason eyes or visage cannot be used to enable payments.

    Actually, Eyeprint enrollment is easier than fingerprint. Two five second scans did it. Enrolled without my glasses; would you believe I can login with my glasses on? So far, no false rejects. (Have not tested for false accepts but that is the easy part.)