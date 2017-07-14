Apple has just weeks to fix its fingerprint problem, says KeyBanc — Barron’s — “Apple is still struggling to put a fingerprint sensor under the glass of its next iPhone, says KeyBanc, and it has until August to fix the problem or else ditch fingerprints on the new device or decide to delay substantially its roll out… Not having the fingerprint sensor, he writes, would not be good, as it might effectively shut out the new phone from things like Apple Pay.”