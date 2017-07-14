Jet.com is installing Latch access systems in 1,000 NYC apartment buildings for easier deliveries — TechCrunch — “Residents can use their phone as a key, grant access to guests without walking downstairs and of course get packages delivered safely without being home. Building managers can also use Latch’s system to grant access to trusted delivery providers like USPS at their discretion, but all of these 1,000 units will already be set up to provide access to Jet’s delivery partners.”